Grieving family urge people to ‘stay home and stay safe’ as COVID-19 death confirmed

Members of a bereaved Orkney family have this morning thanked NHS Orkney for their excellent care, after it was confirmed that a Kirkwall woman tragically passed away from COVID-19 on Friday.

Relatives of the 59-year-old grandmother and mum have requested anonymity at this time, but offered sincere thanks to NHSO, while warning others of the dangers of this disease.

The woman, who had been living with hypertension and chronic kidney disease, was admitted to The Balfour on Tuesday, March 31, where she was tested for the virus. Her family believe she was the third person to test positive for COVID-19 in Orkney.

A statement from the woman’s sons said: “We’re very thankful to the staff at the surge unit for the excellent care they gave our mother.

“They kept us informed all the way, and were extremely professional and helpful through this whole ordeal.

“And just to make people aware that we’re not safe in our little bubble of island life, this is serious situation, and everyone needs to start taking it seriously.

“Stay home and keep everyone safe.”

NHSO confirmed the sad news in an official statement last night.

Chief executive Gerry O’Brien said: “It is with regret that NHS Orkney can confirm the death of a patient from COVID-19.

“On behalf of the health board our thoughts are with family and friends at this time.

”We fully understand this will cause anxiety across Orkney, but we want to reassure people that we continue to take steps to protect both patients and staff from any unnecessary exposure to COVID-19.

“We urge the public to continue observing social distancing in line with Scottish Government guidance.”