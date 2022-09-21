news

Graveside dram and auction to mark John Rae’s birthday

September 21, 2022 at 2:57 pm

Two public events are planned to mark the 209th birthday of Orphir-born Arctic Explorer John Rae.

At noon on Friday, September 30, a piper will lead celebrants from the St Magnus graveyard gates up to John Rae’s burial place, where Bryce Wilson — an authority on the legendary explorer — will give an address. A small libation of Highland Park whisky will be poured on John Rae’s grave to honour his memory.

In the evening, collectors of whisky, original art and books and others interested in supporting the John Rae Society are invited to a birthday auction celebration at Skaill House from 7pm.

The evening begins with a smoked salmon and fizz reception before the official draw of the John Rae Big Birthday Raffle, for which more than 2,000 tickets have been sold over the last few months. Raffle prizes include a weekend stay for two at Skaill House, a bottle of the now sold-out special edition Highland Park John Rae Whisky, and items by local artists and craftspeople including jewellery from Malcolm Appleby and Sheila Fleet and artworks by Ingrid Grieve and Jeanne Bouza Rose.

After the excitement of the draw, with wine and whisky tastings of Highland Park whisky, John Copland will call a fundraising auction with lots including signed specialist books, original artworks, and a rare special edition Highland Park Whisky.

President of the John Rae Society, Andrew Appleby, said: “As we mark the 209th anniversary of the birth of one of Orkney’s most famous sons, who displayed remarkable courage and resilience in the face of Arctic adversity on his explorations, we extend a warm welcome to his fellow Orcadians to join us to remember him at his graveside and in the evening to celebrate with appropriate fanfare and fizz that will raise vital funds to create a fitting legacy to John Rae’s achievements.”

The John Rae Society is working to restore John Rae’s derelict Grade A listed family home and create an International Arctic Visitor Centre in Orphir.

“Our aim is to welcome the world to Orkney to celebrate John Rae’s pioneering work in the Arctic at his restored home and centre where we can work in partnership to grow and share an understanding of the Arctic through education, research, knowledge transfer and cultural awareness,” Andrew explained.

The public are requested to turn up at St Magnus Graveyard for noon on September 30.

Those wanting to attend the Birthday Charity Auction, which is free, should register on Eventbrite, or email Cheryl Chapman on chapman611@btinternet.com

