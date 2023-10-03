featured news

Governor of the Bank of England visits Orkney

October 3, 2023 at 3:26 pm

Last week, the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey made a rare visit to Orkney, where he attended a citizen’s panel, a business round table, and visited the Flotta oil terminal.

The Governor also made time to sit down and talk exclusively to The Orcadian, on the bank’s recent freeze on the base rate, his outlook on inflation in the UK, and his impressions of the Orkney economy.

