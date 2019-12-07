Government’s record on Air Discount Scheme criticised by Northern Isles MSPs

December 7, 2019 at 9:00 am

The two MSPs for the Northern Isles Liam McArthur and Beatrice Wishart have criticised the Scottish Government, saying the record on the Air Discount Scheme has been distorted.

Responding to a Parliamentary Question lodged by Mr McArthur, MSP for Orkney, on business travel within the scheme, transport secretary Michael Matheson said: “Business-related travel was not removed from the Air Discount Scheme as it has never been eligible under the scheme. The then minister for transport and the islands stated in June 2017 that we did not have the financial resources to extend the scheme to business-related travel and that remains the case.”

The Air Discount Scheme was introduced in 2006 by the former MSP for Shetland, Tavish Scott. At that time, work-related travel was included, recognising, in part, that providing a more level playing field for island businesses was key to sustaining population. In April 2011, the government at the time cut business travel for the scheme, insisting that it broke EU rules.

Ministers have since been forced to admit that this was untrue and that the decision had been taken for cost-cutting reasons.

Mr McArthur said: “This reply from the cabinet secretary is just the latest in a long line of untruths spun by this SNP government in relation to the Air Discount Scheme. When Tavish Scott first introduced ADS in 2006, it covered all flights taken by islanders to and from the Scottish mainland, with the exception of medical flights. It was designed this way, in part, to help businesses in the Northern Isles contribute to their communities and compete on a more level playing field with mainland firms.

“For Mr Matheson to state that business-related travel has never been eligible under the scheme, therefore, is flat out wrong. Just as his predecessors were entirely wrong in claiming the decision by the SNP government to cut business-related travel from the scheme was required under EU state aid rules.

“Rather than continue to try re-writing history, Mr Matheson should do the right thing and reverse this cut.”

Responding, a Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The Air Discount Scheme directly tackles the issue of high air fares in the Highlands and Islands and underlines our commitment to supporting remote communities.

“We are committed to continuing the scheme, which provides a 50 per cent subsidy for eligible passengers and is the highest possible discount under European regulations. Earlier this year, we widened the eligibility area for the scheme to include the entire Caithness postcode, as well as further parts of Sutherland.

“The Air Discount Scheme is designed for use by individual residents in the eligible areas as a means to facilitate improved social cohesion. It is not for the benefit of public bodies or private companies or to subsidise their travel costs.”

Share this:

Tweet

