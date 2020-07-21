Government promotes online resource to keep kids occupied

July 21, 2020 at 3:14 pm

Parents and carers in Orkney are being encouraged by the Scottish Government to use a new online resource to help keep children entertained over the summer period.

The government’s Here for You Summer Support campaign is encouraging parents and carers to view play time with their kids as an effective way to support their children to come to terms with the challenging situation presented by the coronavirus. The campaign encourages parents to make use of Parent Club, a website packed full of inspiration for what to do.

According to the government, any form of play should be encouraged as it can be beneficial to their child’s mental and physical wellbeing.

Minister for Children and Young People, Maree Todd, said: “As lockdown restrictions ease, there will be more opportunities for children to get outside and play safely with other children, which should improve wellbeing for children of all ages. The last few months have been an extremely challenging time for children and families and it’s important for parents to acknowledge the pressure they’re under and make time for themselves for their own mental wellbeing. They may have exhausted their energy and ideas for spending time with their children and that’s where Parent Club can help by sharing advice, tips and suggestions.”

To find out more, you can visit Parent Club here.

