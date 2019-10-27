Government makes connectivity pledge

October 27, 2019 at 2:33 pm

The UK Government are set to spend £1 billion in a scheme to bring better mobile internet coverage to rural areas, it was announced, this week.

The move aims to bring 4G coverage to 95 per cent of the UK by 2025 and be a huge boost for consumers. More people in rural areas will benefit from the speed and efficiency of services on the go — from booking travel, shopping online or speaking to friends and family.

Digital Secretary Nicky Morgan said: “We are determined to make sure no part of the country is left behind when it comes to mobile connectivity. We are closing in on a deal with the mobile network operators so those living in rural areas will be able to get the fast and reliable mobile coverage they need and deserve.

“Brokering an agreement for mast sharing between networks alongside new investment in mobile infrastructure will mean people get good 4G signal no matter where they are or which provider they’re with.

“But it is not yet a done deal and I want to see industry move quickly so we can reach a final agreement early next year.”

