Government has a responsibility to resolve air traffic controllers situation says Finnie

March 4, 2019 at 3:20 pm

Highlands and Islands Scottish Green Party MSP John Finnie has said the Scottish Government and Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd have a responsibility to resolve the dispute with air traffic controllers and has offered his support to the Prospect union and its members.

The Scottish Green MSP, who is his party’s spokesperson on transport, said: “The Scottish ministers own HIAL and have a responsibility to ensure this situation is resolved urgently, with a fair settlement for staff. It’s perhaps no surprise that the transport secretary refused to say he had confidence in HIAL’s management the last time I asked him. I continue to offer solidarity and support to Prospect and its members.”

The Prospect union said that, following a ballot of air traffic controllers who are members of the union, 88 per cent had voted for strike action, with 90 per cent backing action short of a strike.

The dispute has come about after the pay rise was sought by the controllers, as they said they were being paid half as much as their counterparts in other areas. However, HIAL and the Scottish Government turned down the request denying this was the case.

Prospect has said action is likely to start in April.

Share this:

Tweet

