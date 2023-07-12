featured news

Golfers set to begin round two of four in Guernsey

July 12, 2023 at 8:00 am

Orkney’s archers and golfers will be in action on Wednesday in the Island Games in Guernsey.

At the archery range in Port Soif, the head-to-head knockout rounds will take place, involving the Orkney contingent.

On the golf course, it is the second round of four for the county’s golfers.

Steven Rendall shot an opening one-over-par 71 to sit in third, and and his male and female teammates will also be in action, all looking to shoot low rounds.

On two wheels, the trio of Joanne Donaldson, Alison Leitch and Claire Rendall are all due to compete in the women’s road race.

In the men’s, it is Torquil Clyde, Magnus Mackay and Norman McLennan who will take to the bike for Orkney.

Orkney’s badminton players are competing in single and doubles events,

Bowlers Mark Causer, and the pairing of John Hamilton and Craig Rendall, will take to the indoor green, and on the water, Andrew Leslie, Joshua Brown and Kavan Kynoch will sail.

Orkney will compete in the automatic ball trap team event and there will also be swimmers in the pool.

