Golfers get on the course and Wood competes in butterfly final

July 11, 2023 at 9:56 pm

Fifteen-year-old Eve Wood competed in an Island Games final and Orkney’s golfers got under way on Tuesday, day three of the Island Games in Guernsey.

Competing in the 50 metre butterfly final, Wood, from Sandwick, on her Island Games debut came fifth in an extremely tight final, touching the wall after 29.08 seconds.

Golfer Steven Rendall is tied third after shooting an opening 71 as the golf teams began their campaigns at the L’Ancresse Links Golf Course on day one of four.

Fellow Orcadians Stuart Thomson, Lee Findlay and Ewan Rendall shot 79, 80 and 82 respectively on the par 70 course.

For the ladies, Shona Slater shot a 92, with Michelle Clouston, Kathleen Sutherland and Nicola Sutherland all on 98.

Orkney’s footballers ended their group campaign with a hard-fought victory over Froya.

Just 12 hours after the end of their game against Bermuda the previous evening, Orkney took to the field in the 10.30am kick-off and after a goalless first-half, the Norwegians opened the scoring.

Jamie Flett and Toby MacLeod fired Orkney in front before Froya equalised.

Flett’s second sealed the 3-2 win but it wasn’t enough to secure second spot in the group and a higher placing group, as Greenland sneaked through courtesy of having scored a single goal more.

In archery, Helen Corsie and Stewart Stanger narrowly missed out on a bronze medal, losing out to first seeds and eventual gold medalists Jersery in the mixed compound team knockout.

Orkney’s badminton players were in action in singles and doubles competition.

In bowls, Mark Causer won one and lost one in the singles event, and the partnership of John Hamilton and Craig Rendall suffered defeat against the Falklands in the pairs.

Mervyn Sinclair finished in fifth in the Olympic Skeet final shoot off, while Mike Drever and Neil Lyon put in good performances to finish in eleventh and fifteenth at the clay shooting range.

In small bore shooting, Ross Donaldson represented Orkney, shooting 119.3.

In athletics, Lillie Giggle finished in seventh in the 1,500 metres in a race in which the Isle of Man’s Rachael Franklin beat Anna Tait’s 1,500-metre record set in Gotland in 2017 in a time of 4.20.42.

Ewan Foubister and Ali Mackenzie also competed in the 1,500 metres, while there were other athletes competing in semi-finals and heats.

Orkney’s swimmers were also in action in the pool recording a series of good times.

