Gold recognition for Orkney Brewery

September 16, 2021 at 4:29 pm

The Orkney Brewery has received a Golden Award for its dedication to delivering excellence and its impact on brewing in the UK.

The award, received this week, was a national recognition by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The Orkney Brewery was the only brewery in Scotland to receive such an accolade — and one of only 18 nationally. The company originally started brewing in Orkney in 1988, in an old schoolhouse building in Quoyloo. The brewery has been consistently recognised nationally and internationally, for the quality of its brewing and range of beer.

Orkney Brewery’s managing Director, Norman Sinclair, an Orcadian, whose father attended the same schoolhouse, said: “To be named as the only Scottish brewery, alongside some iconic and big brewers is quite some recognition.

“I believe this upholds our reputation for brewing beers of great quality and flavour. For me and our team, it is just brilliant news, and we hope also for our customers and consumers, as we start to enjoy some more of life’s freedoms after a difficult period.”

The award comes as the brewery celebrates another milestone. Normans’ son, Arran, has headed to Edinburgh, to begin studying, at the world-renowned centre of excellence for Brewing and Distilling at Heriot Watt University.

Cask brewing for The Orkney Brewery has again started in Spring this year, as pubs in Scotland started opening back up post lockdown.

CAMRA awards director, Gary Timmins said: “Winners have been chosen for their success in standing the test of time.

“They are breweries or cider and perry producers that have gone above and beyond in delivering excellence or innovation over the years.”

