  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Glowing report for Women’s Aid Orkney

Michelle Ward, service manager at Women’s Aid Orkney (Orkney Photographic).

People who approached Women’s Aid Orkney for help “enjoyed very supportive relationships” with a staff team who were “patient, sensitive and knowledgeable.”

These are among the findings of a glowing Care Inspectorate report, which rated the charity as “very good” across all areas that were looked at.

Service manager for Women’s Aid Orkney, Michelle Ward, said the team are “delighted” with the report, and that they hope it will raise awareness about the service, and highlight “that domestic abuse remains a big concern for our community.”

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.