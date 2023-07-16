featured news

Glowing report for Women’s Aid Orkney

July 16, 2023 at 9:57 am

People who approached Women’s Aid Orkney for help “enjoyed very supportive relationships” with a staff team who were “patient, sensitive and knowledgeable.”

These are among the findings of a glowing Care Inspectorate report, which rated the charity as “very good” across all areas that were looked at.

Service manager for Women’s Aid Orkney, Michelle Ward, said the team are “delighted” with the report, and that they hope it will raise awareness about the service, and highlight “that domestic abuse remains a big concern for our community.”

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

