Glasgow drugs recovery linked to Orkney Drugs Dog support

October 23, 2020 at 10:16 am

POLICE say that a 24-year-old woman has been charged following the recovery of Class A drugs in Glasgow, linked to intelligence received by officers in Orkney.

Local officers from the Kirkwall Community Policing Team launched an investigation into suspected drug offences and were assisted by the charity Orkney Drugs Dog, as well as Police Scotland colleagues in Greater Glasgow Police Division.

A warrant was executed in the Possilpark area of the city on Monday, October 19, and a quantity of drugs with an estimated ‘street’ value in excess of £10,000 were recovered. The woman, from Glasgow, has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Area Commander for Orkney, Chief Inspector Matt Webb, said: “Police Scotland is absolutely committed to acting on information provided by the public to reduce the availability of drugs in our community and minimise the harm they cause. Thankfully a significant quantity of illegal drugs bound for streets throughout Scotland have now been seized and I would like to thank Orkney Drugs Dog for their continuing detection and deterrent work – the charity has a significant impact in minimising harm not only locally, but in communities nationwide.

“Zoe and her handler are not only committed to detecting and stopping people transporting drugs to Orkney, but carry out a fantastic programme of drugs education and prevention in schools and to other groups. I cannot praise the charity enough for the contribution they make to helping keep our community a safe place to live.”

Orkney Drugs Dog’s vice chairwoman, Sylvia Robertson added: “Thanks to the valued support of Orkney Alcohol and Drugs Partnership and our local community, we are proud to continue playing our part in reducing the supply of drugs within Orkney and the rest of Scotland, helping to keep future generations safe.”

