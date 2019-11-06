  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Get your Sports Awards nominations in

Nominations continue to be welcomed for the 2019 Orkney Sports Awards.

There are nine categories open, from Sportsperson of the Year to School Sport Volunteer of the Year.

Closing date for nominations in midnight on Sunday, November 24, meaning there is just two weeks to recognise outstanding achievement and dedication to Orkney sport.

Nomination forms can be found in The Orcadian with details of how to submit them. Alternatively, email your nomination to active-schools@orkney.gov.uk, or private message The Orcadian’s Facebook or Twitter feeds or the Active Schools Orkney Facebook page.

It takes just five minutes to fill out the nomination form.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos