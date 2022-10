featured news

Get settled in for Orkney Storytelling Festival

October 21, 2022 at 4:09 pm

As the dark winter nights draw in, what better way to pass an evening then to listen to a good story.

That is the aim of the Orkney Storytelling Festival, which runs from October 27-30.

As always, guest storytellers are invited to bring their own brand of wit and charm to the proceedings, and this year is no exception.

Find out more about the festival in The Orcadian, available now online and in shops.

