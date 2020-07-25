Get ready for The Orcadian’s online livestock show!

In the absence of Orkney’s agricultural shows this year, The Orcadian has decided to have a bit of fun and pit some of the supreme champions from the County Show against each other in an online knockout competition.

The competition, which we’ve dubbed Ready, Set, Show!, will take place on The Orcadian website from Saturday, August 1, which would have been East Mainland Show, and each day of the week, apart from Friday, August 7, will see two past inter-breed cattle champions and two past sheep inter-breed champions judged to make it to the next stage.

Our judges’ top cattle and sheep choices will be announced on Saturday, August 8 – which would have been the date of the County Show. After the cattle and sheep competitions are done, it’ll be the turn of the horses.

We have three excellent judges who have agreed to judge Cattle, Sheep and Horse sections for us. These judges have no easy task on their hands, as they have had to make their decisions using only one picture per animal.

However, that’s not all, as we will be inviting the public to have their say. There will be a public vote where you can nominate your choice for the best animal in each section. Will your choice match the judges?

The animals chosen by the judges and by the public will prizes, generously donated by three fantastic sponsors – Serco NorthLink, Birsay Farmers Ltd and Casey Construction Ltd. The prizes will go to the owners that exhibited the animals when they won at the shows.