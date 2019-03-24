  • Kirkwall
Cruise Arrivals

featured news

Generous Orcadians provide financial assistance to cancer patients

Orcadians have donated close to £3,000 to help cancer patients.

Macmillan Cancer Support awarded grants of around £2,700 to people with cancer in Orkney in financial hardship last year thanks to funds raised by its supporters.

Around £980 helped people pay for heating or clothing, while approximately £230 was given to people struggling to cover the cost of travelling to and from their appointments.

The grants also covered the costs of other essentials to help manage the impact of their cancer, such as beds, chairs, kitchen appliances and washing machines.

Janice Preston, head of services (Scotland) for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Half of us will get cancer at some point in our lives so I’m pleased Macmillan awarded around £2,700 in grants last year to ease their money worries of people with cancer in the Orkney Islands.

“Cancer can affect so many parts of your life and our Macmillan grants, funded by our supporters, covered essentials from heating to travel costs for more than 15 people with cancer in the Orkney Islands in 2018 helping to make money one less worry.

“Grants are just one-way Macmillan is there for people with cancer thanks to the public’s support and I’d urge anyone with cancer to get in touch to find out how we can support you.”

To find out about the financial help Macmillan offers, call the Macmillan Support Line free on 0808 808 0000 or visit www.macmillan.org.uk/moneyworries.

