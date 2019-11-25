Gearing up for the Orkney Nature Festival

November 25, 2019 at 12:00 pm

Spring may seem a long way off, but that hasn’t deterred RSPB Scotland from announcing the dates of their Spring time nature festival.

The eighth Orkney Nature Festival will take place from May 9 to 17, 2020, and will be embracing a marine theme it was announced last week.

The festival, popular with Orkney locals and visitors alike, is an annual celebration of the unique wildlife and natural heritage of the county with events across the Mainland and islands. The programme is made up of a variety of nature-themed events run by local organisations and individuals and co-ordinated each year by the local RSPB Scotland team.

“The Nature Festival is a fantastic opportunity for people to learn more about the special wildlife of Orkney, take part in activities, and maybe even discover an island they’ve not visited before,” said RSPB Scotland’s events and communications officer for Orkney, Eleanor Davison.

“2020 being the Visit Scotland Year of Coasts and Waters certainly works well for Orkney and we look forward to providing even more coastal-themed events and activities than usual!”

The festival is a chance for the people of Orkney to showcase and celebrate the natural wonders that Orkney has to offer and for local businesses to raise awareness of what they do, and so RSPB Scotland are keen for folk to get involved.

“We know many people plan trips to Orkney each year to coincide with the festival week, and we aim to provide a range of events, activities and new experiences for all,” added Eleanor.

“We are keen to highlight Orkney’s spectacular wildlife and get people interacting with nature. With growing awareness of the huge threats facing wildlife and habitats in the UK and across the world, it would be great to have more festival events which focus on the importance of looking after our environment and give people the opportunity to get involved on a local level to help save nature.

“I would like to encourage anyone who has an idea for an event they would like to run to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Any organisation or individual who would like to take part in the 2020 festival can contact Eleanor at the RSPB Orkney office in Stromness on 850176 or email orkney@rspb.org.uk

For more information on the festival as it becomes available you can check out the website at: www.orkneynaturefestival.org

Or visit the festival’s Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/OrkneyNatureFestival

