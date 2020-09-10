virus

Gatherings limited to six as lockdown measures are tightened

September 10, 2020 at 1:55 pm

The number of people allowed to meet will be limited to six to curb a rise in COVID-19 cases in Scotland.

The new restrictions also limit the number of households permitted to gather to two, and applies to meetings inside and outside, in homes, gardens, pubs and restaurants.

Children under the age of 12 are not included within the six person limit.

Until now, eight people from three households had been allowed to meet indoors, with larger gatherings permitted outside.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement this afternoon, tightening and extending restrictions.

She also confirmed that Scotland will remain in phase three of lockdown easing.

Further lockdown easing changes planned for next week have been put back until at least October 5.

Theatres, live music venues, indoor soft play facilities and indoor contact sports for people aged over 12 will not now open next Monday.

A total of 161 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded today — 111 of which are spread across Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and Lanarkshire.

NHS Lothian recorded 12 cases and NHS Ayrshire and Arran had eight cases. The remainder are spread across eight health boards.

Orkney has not recorded a new case since Monday, August 31, and the figure remains at 17.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The pandemic is at this stage accelerating again — albeit, and thankfully, from a low base and not as rapidly as it was back in March and April.”

Face coverings will be mandatory for customers and staff in indoor hospitality, taking effect from Monday.

There will be an exemption for when customers are eating and drinking, and staff in non-public facing roles, such as kitchen staff, will also be exempt where face coverings may present health and safety issues due to the nature of roles.

In addition, working from home where possible remains the default position.

No change has been made to the number of people able to attend ceremonies for funerals, weddings and civil partnerships — which is 20.

However, from Monday, a limit of 20 will also apply to wakes and receptions, as long as they are in “regulated venues”.

