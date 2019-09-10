Gas canisters — safe disposal reminder

September 10, 2019 at 1:35 pm

Orkney Islands Council is reminding the public about the dangers of incorrectly disposing of gas canisters.

This comes as some were found incorrectly disposed of in metal can recycling skips at Hatston Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) on Monday.

Environmental services facilities manager for Orkney Islands Council, Jonathan Walters, said: “Never place a gas bottle in with your recycling at the kerbside or at a Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC), as they could explode when metal cans are crushed to be sent for re-processing and potentially cause serious injury.

“There have been recent examples of fires at HWRCs in the UK as a result of people placing metal gas canisters in metal recycling skips”.

It is advised to return empty gas bottles to the retailer or your original supplier, rather than a HWRC. They will then be collected and refilled for re-use. Camping gas bottles cannot be recycled; however they must not be placed in your general waste bin or a skip.

“Return your empty bottles to the retailer or your original supplier if they offer a take back scheme. Failing that, take your empty canisters to a staffed HWRC (Bossack, Hatston or Garson) as hazardous waste to ensure they are disposed of safely.”

If you have gas canisters or bottles for disposal or are still unsure, you can contact the Waste Team at Orkney Islands Council on: 873535 Ext 2705 or recycling@orkney.gov.uk

Share this:

Tweet

