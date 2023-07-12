featured news

Games experience cut short for football pair after incident

July 12, 2023 at 4:44 pm

Two members of the football squad participating in the Island Games in Guernsey are being sent home after a police incident.

The incident is understood to have involved a fight, which saw one hospitalised and another taken into police custody in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A joint statement issued by the Orkney Islands Games Association and Orkney Amateur Football Association said: “We can confirm that concerns have been raised around the behaviour of some individuals.

”Whilst investigations are ongoing into these reported incidents, it would be inappropriate to go into any detail at this time.

“What can be said is that representing Orkney at an international event like the Island Games is both an honour and a privilege.

“With that privilege comes certain expectations around standards of behaviour — both on and off the field.

“On this occasion it would appear that for some, their behaviour has not met the standard we would expect.

“Appropriate and proportionate action has been taken by the Orkney Island Games Association and Orkney Football Association in conjunction with the International Island Games Association including cutting the Games experience short for some.”

No further details are available at this time.

Share this:

Tweet

