Games athletes Gibraltar-bound

July 4, 2019 at 6:00 am

Orkney’s 42-athlete-strong contingent which will compete at the NatWest International Island Games is set to arrive in Gibraltar today.

The athletes, along with coaches, officials and members of the local media, including The Orcadian, will depart Glasgow this morning en-route to Gatwick Airport in London.

From there, the side will depart for Gibraltar in the afternoon, arriving in the British Overseas Territory at 6.40pm local time.

The opening ceremony of the six-day multi-sport spectacle — the biggest and most prestigious competition Orkney compete in — will get under way on Saturday, ahead of the start of competition on Sunday.

