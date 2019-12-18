Gales headed for Orkney
We could be in for a windy night tonight, Wednesday, as gales are set to hit the county.
The Met Office is forecasting strengthening southeasterly, touching gale force overnight.
Meanwhile, slightly warming temperatures are expected — compared with the past couple of nights — with a minimum temperature of 5 °C forecast (though it may feel colder).
Remember to stay up-to-date with the relevant transport services if you are planning to travel in and out of Orkney, or between the isles, in case of any disruption.
Useful links include:
- www.orkneyferries.co.uk
- www.northlinkferries.co.uk
- www.pentlandferries.co.uk
- www.twitter.com/OIC_Roads