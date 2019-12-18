  • Kirkwall
Gales headed for Orkney

Gale force winds are forecast overnight for Orkney.

We could be in for a windy night tonight, Wednesday, as gales are set to hit the county.

The Met Office is forecasting strengthening southeasterly, touching gale force overnight.

Meanwhile, slightly warming temperatures are expected — compared with the past couple of nights — with a minimum temperature of 5 °C forecast (though it may feel colder). 

Remember to stay up-to-date with the relevant transport services if you are planning to travel in and out of Orkney, or between the isles, in case of any disruption.

Useful links include:

 

