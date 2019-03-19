Further work underway at Rackwick power cable

March 19, 2019 at 3:20 pm

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) have confirmed that work is once again underway in the proximity of a cable at Rackwick Hoy.

A spokesman confirmed that although repairs are needed at the cable, which is one of the two electricity distribution cables that connect Orkney to the Scottish mainland, there should be no disruption to their customers in Orkney.

Initial work was carried out on the cable at the beginning of February after a fault was discovered.

The spokesman said: “SSEN can confirm it is investigating a fault to a subsea electricity cable at Rackwick Bay, Hoy, in the proximity of a cable repair earlier this year. SSEN is committed to returning the network to normal operation as soon as possible.

“Following work to secure the necessary permits, onsite investigations are continuing to assess whether a shallow or deep-water repair is required.

“This repair could take approximately one month to complete, depending on method, and will be heavily contingent on tidal and weather conditions.

“There is no impact to customer supplies on Orkney as a result of the fault and contingency measures are now in place, including the potential operation of the backup power station at Kirkwall, to ensure a safe and secure supply of electricity.”

