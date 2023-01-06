featured news

Further strike action to impact Orkney schools

January 6, 2023 at 3:06 pm

Further industrial action by teaching unions is expected to impact Orkney schools next week on Tuesday, January 10 and Wednesday 11.

Parents are being contacted directly by schools to inform them of individual school arrangements today, Friday, January 6.

For isles students, Papdale Halls of Residence will remain open. For students at KGS or Stromness Academy, who would be expecting to attend Orkney College, the college will be open but there will be no school transport.

Further strike action is expected on 18 January with details of impacted schools available in due course.

National negotiations involving COSLA, Scottish Government and Trade Unions are continuing, and the council says updates with any further information will be shared as soon as possible.

