featured news

Further strike action set to disrupt travel at Kirkwall Airport in March

February 23, 2023 at 1:09 pm

Firefighters and security staff across ten airports operated by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL), including Kirkwall, are to take strike action during March in a dispute over pay.

The action comes after similar action by Unite members at HIAL in February, and will cause further disruption.

The following dates have been released for strike action which may result in airport closures:

March 8: Stornoway and Sumburgh.

March 9: Stornoway and Sumburgh.

March 10: Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Islay, Kirkwall, and Wick.

March 13: Dundee, Inverness, and Islay.

March 17: Dundee and Inverness.

Prospect, the trade union, has advised that there will also be action short of a strike which will be continuous action and will start on March 18.

This will include withdrawal of good will; work to rosters; an overtime ban; refusal of non-ambulance extensions or special openings and will cause additional disruption.

Share this:

Tweet

