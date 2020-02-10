  • Kirkwall
Cruise Arrivals

Further flood warnings in place

St Margaret’s Hope on Monday morning.
(Kath Page)

OLECG, the Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group, is advising people living in coastal areas at risk of flooding to remain vigilant.

With flood warnings in place for many parts of the county, and high winds forecast, the group met again today, Monday, in preparation for further flooding.

Flooding of roads was reported earlier today in a number of areas, including St Margaret’s Hope, St Mary’s and on the main road in South Ronaldsay at Berriedale. All roads are currently open, with motorists advised to take extra care where water still lies on the surface.

Inspector David Hall, from Police Scotland, chaired the meeting and said: “The highest tides are now past, but with strong winds forecast for later today and during Tuesday, there remains a risk of wave overtopping in exposed coastal areas.

“Our advice is to keep checking the latest weather forecasts and Flood Warning updates from SPEA, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.”

Food Warnings from SEPA remain in place for Stromness, St Margaret’s Hope, Burray, the Churchill Barriers, Longhope and Hoy, Stronsay, Sanday and Westray.

For the latest information go to https://floodline.sepa.org.uk/floodupdates/

