Further disruptions to ferry services

March 11, 2020 at 11:16 am

A number of today’s planned ferry sailings have been disrupted or cancelled as stormy weather continues to take its toll.

Orkney Ferries has reported that scheduled sailings to Westray, Wyre and Egilsay have been cancelled. Sailings to Rousay remain under review at this time.

Pentland Ferries have also cancelled their 11.30am sailing from St Margarets Hope and their 1.30pm sailing from Gills Bay. The sailing departing St Margaret’s Hope at 5pm will now leave at the earlier time of 3pm and the 6.45pm from Gills Bay will now leave at the earlier time of 5pm.

Northlink is also advising of possible delays due to the weather.

For more information, keep an eye on the operators’ websites (www.pentlandferries.co.uk, www.northlinkferries.co.uk/opsnews/ and www.orkneyferries.co.uk) or on their social media profiles.

UPDATE: It has been confirmed the 3.20pm sailing Kirkwall/Sanday/Kirkwall has also been cancelled.

