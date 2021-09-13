virus

Further 10 test positive for COVID in Orkney

September 13, 2021 at 2:17 pm

Another 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Orkney, during the past 24 hours, NHS Orkney has confirmed.

This news comes in the wake of a coronavirus cluster in the West Mainland, with links to Stromness Academy.

But according to the health authority, these latest cases come from a “cross section of situations” in our community. NHS Orkney consultant in public health, Sara Lewis, said many of these cases were household contacts of existing infections.

She reminded the community that anyone who developed COVID symptoms (fever, new cough, loss of taste and smell) must isolate and book a PCR test through the Covid Assessment Centre (CAC) in Kirkwall.

Lateral Flow Tests are recommended for everyone who is asymptomatic aged over 12 years and should be done twice a week. If a child develops COVID-19 symptoms, parents should call the CAC.

“If you have a positive LFT, then immediately notify the CAC and we will confirm this with a PCR and contact tracing will begin,” Mrs Lewis added. “You must isolate while you await your results. If your result is positive, the contact tracing team will advise you what to do.”

Those without symptoms, but who might be concerned, can arrange for lateral flow tests to be posted to them. You can order tests online on https://www. nhsinform.scot/illnesses-and- conditions/infections-and- poisoning/coronavirus-covid- 19/test-and-protect/ coronavirus-covid-19-get-a- test-if-you-do-not-have- symptoms.

In Orkney lateral flow tests can also be picked up from WHB Sutherland in Kirkwall and Stromness, and at Boots in Kirkwall.

To book a PCR test, you should contact the Covid Assessment Centre on 01856 888 211.

Share this:

Tweet

