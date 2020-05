Furlough scheme extended to October

May 12, 2020 at 12:44 pm

The furlough scheme, which pays the wages of workers on leave due to coronavirus, has been extended to October, the UK Government chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.

The scheme, where the government pays 80 per cent — up to £2,500 a month — of an employee’s wage, was due to end on June 30.

Nearly a quarter of the UK are currently furloughed.

More details to come.

