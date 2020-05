Funeral Support

May 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm

If you need help to pay for a loved one’s funeral and receive certain benefits, you can apply for Funeral Support Payment.

It’s a one-off payment towards burial or cremation costs and more. People typically receive around £1,500 in financial support and you can apply after a person has died until 6 months after the date of their funeral.

Find out if you’re eligible and apply at mygov.scot/funeral-support-payment

Or call our specially trained team on 0800 182 2222

