Funding for North Ronaldsay wellbeing centre

December 22, 2023 at 2:10 pm

North Ronaldsay residents woke up this morning to an early Christmas present when it was announced that the island would be receiving £282,000 from the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

The money will be used develop a wellbeing centre, gym facility and office space providing residents with access to a stable internet connection and a dedicated indoor exercise facility.

A total of £8 million has been given in to projects across Scotland, including the Fair Isle Bird Observatory and the Cove Sailing Club, in the latest round of funding.

