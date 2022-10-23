featured news

Funding bids made to revamp isles buildings

October 23, 2022 at 9:41 am

Two applications for financial assistance in the redevelopment of two prominent buildings in Shapinsay and Stronsay will be considered tomorrow, Monday.

Shapinsay Development Trust has applied to Orkney Islands Council’s community development fund for assistance in revamping The Smithy. Meanwhile, Stronsay Development Trust has also applied for money to help with plans to redevelop the island’s hotel.

The estimated cost of the project in Shapinsay is £230,716, and council officers are recommending that a grant of up to £72,000 be offered.

In what is estimated to be an £118,500 project to revitalise the Stronsay Hotel, it is recommended that councillors offer a grant of up to £59,200.

Both applications will be considered by the community development fund subcommittee on Monday morning.

