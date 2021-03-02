Full primary school return from March 15, says FM

March 2, 2021 at 2:56 pm

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced today, Tuesday, that from Monday, March 15, all children in P4 to P7 will return to school full-time.

She also said that all secondary pupils will begin a part-time return from this date, leading to a full-time return after the Easter Holidays (April 19.)

From March 15, those in S4 to S6 will have priority for face-to-face lessons, however, Ms Sturgeon said all secondary pupils will still receive some in-school education each week, before the Easter Holidays.

For secondary schools, face coverings will still need to be worn at all times, and the two-metre distancing rule will still be in place.

Ms Sturgeon encouraged the uptake of lateral flow tests for staff and pupils.

Regulated childcare for primary pupils, such as after-school clubs, will also resume from March 15.

Ms Sturgeon also revealed in her statement that Scotland may be able to “accelerate” its current exit from lockdown, with more information being set out next week.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Thank you to all school leadership teams and school staff including all teachers for everything that has been done to support children and young people in the last few months.

“I know everyone is looking forward to having children back in the classroom as soon as possible.”

