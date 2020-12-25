Freya and Jack are top names for 2020 so far

December 25, 2020 at 10:00 am

Despite the ongoing challenges of a global pandemic, one thing remains a constant – the joy of bringing new life into the world!

Up to December 23, 180 births – 92 boys and 88 girls – were registered with the Registrar Service at Orkney Islands Council.

The council says it can now reveal that the most popular name choices for girls and boys in Orkney during 2020, so far, were Freya for a girl (5) and Jack for a boy (4). These were closely followed by Ava (4) and Ethan (3).

Last year, there were 181 babies (102 boys and 79 girls) registered in the county.

The favoured names were Hannah (3) and Oskar was top for the boys with four. Oskar was followed closely by Archie, Magnus, Ronnie and Robert with three each.

