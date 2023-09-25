news

Fresh breath of life for Burgar Hill turbine blades

September 25, 2023 at 1:11 pm

A story which has been spinning for eight million miles isn’t over yet, as a set of two-decade-old turbine blades are set to be repurposed.

The 22-year-old blades from the 1.3 MW Sigurd wind turbine on Burgar Hill were built to withstand and operate in consistently high and turbulent winds. They have generated 88 GWh of clean electricity during their lifetime.

With the blades now set to be replaced, the turbine’s owners Thrive Renewables is working with ReBlade to turn old blades into furniture for councils, communities, and businesses across the country, which could include bus shelters, benches and other items.

