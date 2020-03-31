Free parking in OIC carparks

March 31, 2020 at 3:36 pm

As of today, Tuesday, all council carparks have been made free of charge, as part of OIC’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The aim is to support NHS staff who may need to park at various locations and local businesses such as those providing essential supplies such as food and medicines, said the OIC.

The council added that parking meters have been covered to clearly indicate that the carparks can be used for free, and to remove the risk of cross-contamination through the use of pay and display meters.

