Fourth Orkney COVID case identified in under a week

October 21, 2020 at 2:11 pm

A new case of coronavirus has been identified in Orkney, NHS Orkney has confirmed today, Wednesday.

This is the fourth Orkney resident to have tested positive for the virus in less than a week. This brings the total number of cases registered in Orkney, to date, to 28.

NHS Orkney’s director of public health, Dr Louise Wilson has confirmed that contact tracing is under way.

She said: “Following their identification, the individual is self-isolating and their contacts are also self-isolating as a precaution.”

Dr Wilson added that, to ensure COVID-19 does not spread, it is essential for everyone in the community to follow the FACTS guidance.

“COVID-19 is easily passed on through a cough or a sneeze,” she said.

“We appeal to our community to wear a face covering when they are out and about, wash hands with soap and water and to avoid crowded places. Keeping a physical distance of two metres from another person can also stop the virus from infecting someone else.”

NHS Orkney has a direct phone line for people with symptoms to book a COVID-19 test. This is 01856 888 211 between 9.30am and 5.30pm Monday-Friday and until 12.30 on a Saturday.

Share this:

Tweet

