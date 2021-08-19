Fourth national award shortlisting for The Orcadian

August 19, 2021 at 1:22 pm

The Orcadian has been shortlisted for the Weekly Newspaper of the Year prize, at the Scottish Press Awards.

The announcement was made this morning, and follows on from the news last month that the team is also in the running for three other national awards on the night.

The newspaper is competing with The Ayrshire Post, The East Lothian Courier, Fife Free Press, and The Lennox Herald for the weekly newspaper award.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Glasgow, next month.

The Scottish Press Awards celebrate the best in local, regional and national journalism across the country.

The Orcadian is also in the running for the Journalism Team of the Year and Campaign of the Year prizes. The newspaper’s chief reporter, Sarah Sutherland, is shortlisted for Local/Weekly Journalist of the Year.

Editor Leah Seator said: “We were bowled over when we got last month’s news from the Scottish Newspaper Society, which runs the annual awards.

“But to hear that we are in the running for a fourth prize at this level is absolutely amazing news. To be receiving recognition is a huge compliment to our small team, and we can’t wait to let our hair down at the ceremony in September, after a very busy year.”

The awards are due to take place at the Doubletree Hilton in Glasgow on Wednesday, September 29, hosted by Scottish broadcasting legend Jackie Bird.

