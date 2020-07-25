virus

Four public toilet sites to reopen — with more to follow

July 25, 2020 at 10:06 am

Public toilets at four more sites will reopen on Monday, July 27.

These are at Finstown, Stenness, St Mary’s and Cromarty Square in St Margaret’s Hope, with more to follow over the weeks ahead.

Earlier this month, Orkney Islands Council reopened toilets at the Travel Centre and St Magnus Lane in Kirkwall and at the Pier Head and Ferry Road in Stromness.

“We are now working on the logistics of opening the toilets at our more remote and rural locations,” said Hayley Green, OIC’s Head of IT and Facilities.

“The reason we cannot reopen all toilets at once is to ensure we comply with Government guidelines, which include having to introduce more frequent cleaning to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission to the public and to our staff.

“We will publicise all re-openings as soon as we can confirm the dates.”

If you find any problems with any of the opened toilets, please contact OIC Customer Services on 873535, giving details of the issue and the location of the toilet.

