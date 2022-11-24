  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Four Orkney candidates run for Youth Parliament

Four young people are in the running to join Kaydence Drayak as a Member of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYP) for Orkney.

A by-election is due to take place between November 28 and December 2.

Euan Harcus, Nymeria Drayak, Orla Drever, Gerald Hodgson have put themselves forward as candidates.

They have been creating their profiles by answering questions such as why they want to be an MSYP, how they would consult with young people and why someone should vote for them.

All of the candidate profiles are available to view on https://cabinet.syp.org.uk/elections/12/

The vote goes live on November 28 and ends on December 2.  Voting will be online via https://young.scot/orkney.

The winner will be announced online at 6pm, December 2, via OIC Updates Facebook page.