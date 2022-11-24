news

Four Orkney candidates run for Youth Parliament

November 24, 2022 at 3:03 pm

Four young people are in the running to join Kaydence Drayak as a Member of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYP) for Orkney.

A by-election is due to take place between November 28 and December 2.

Euan Harcus, Nymeria Drayak, Orla Drever, Gerald Hodgson have put themselves forward as candidates.

They have been creating their profiles by answering questions such as why they want to be an MSYP, how they would consult with young people and why someone should vote for them.

All of the candidate profiles are available to view on https://cabinet.syp.org.uk/elections/12/

The vote goes live on November 28 and ends on December 2. Voting will be online via https://young.scot/orkney.

The winner will be announced online at 6pm, December 2, via OIC Updates Facebook page.

