Four new Orkney COVID-19 cases identified
Four new cases of COVID-19 have been attributed to Orkney, during the past 24 hours, according to figures published by Public Health Scotland.
This brings the total number of Orkney-linked test-positive cases since the pandemic began to 150.
Sadly, this week, Orkney also saw it’s fourth death connected to the virus.
If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, you must self-isolate and seek a test. To book a PCR test, you can phone the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888211.