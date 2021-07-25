  • Kirkwall
coronavirus

Four new Orkney COVID-19 cases identified

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been attributed to Orkney, during the past 24 hours, according to figures published by Public Health Scotland.

This brings the total number of Orkney-linked test-positive cases since the pandemic began to 150.

Sadly, this week, Orkney also saw it’s fourth death connected to the virus.

If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, you must self-isolate and seek a test. To book a PCR test, you can phone the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888211.