virus

Four new COVID-19 cases recorded in Orkney

August 4, 2021 at 2:26 pm

Four new positive cases of COVID-19 have been attributed to Orkney today, Wednesday, according to the daily figures published by the Scottish Government.

This brings Orkney’s case total since the pandemic began to 155.

A spokeswoman from NHS Orkney explained that, of the four cases, three are a family cluster. Contact tracing has taken place.

NHS Orkney director of public health, Dr Louise Wilson, said: “As restrictions continue to be eased it is likely that the number of cases and contacts we identify will increase.

“We can continue to protect ourselves and those around us by washing our hands, wearing face coverings, meeting up outdoors whenever possible and of course, taking up the offer of vaccination if you have not already.”

If you have not yet had your vaccination, please call 0300 303 5313 to book an appointment.

If you do develop COVID symptoms, however mild, or if you have a positive lateral flow test, then immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test. This is regardless of your vaccination status.

You can book a PCR test by phoning the COVID Assessment Centre on 888211.

If you require written confirmation of your COVID-19 vaccination status (for example, to travel abroad) you can request a certificate via this link: https://www.nhsinform.scot/covid19status.

Share this:

Tweet

