Four new COVID-19 cases recorded in Orkney

August 11, 2021 at 2:27 pm

There have been four new positive COVID-19 cases reported for Orkney today, Wednesday, according to the daily figures published by the Scottish Government.

This brings Orkney’s total since the pandemic began to 166.

A spokeswoman for NHS Orkney explained that they are continuing to see links with household cases and travel.

As a result, they are urging the community to continue twice weekly lateral flow testing and to remember to record their results. If you have a positive lateral flow test please self-isolate and book a PCR test immediately.

Lateral flow tests can be collected locally from WHB Sutherland in Kirkwall and Stromness and Boots the Chemist in Kirkwall. Alternatively, tests can be ordered online https://www.nhsinform.scot/illnesses-and-conditions/infections-and-poisoning/coronavirus-covid-19/test-and-protect/coronavirus-covid-19-get-a-test-if-you-do-not-have-symptoms or by calling 119.

Vaccinations can still be booked for those who are yet to receive their first dose by calling 0300 303 5313. There are still vulnerable people in the community who are not yet vaccinated and NHS Orkney ask that you are careful and respectful of others when you are out and about and, where possible, avoid crowded places. If you are indoors, keeping good ventilation is key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

