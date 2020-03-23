virus

Four more coronavirus deaths as First Minister urges businesses and shops to close

March 23, 2020 at 1:20 pm

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made a plea to non-essential businesses today, urging them to close and follow Scottish Government guidance to save lives.

If your business is unable to practice social distancing and you are unable to work from home, employers should close their doors, said Ms Sturgeon at a press conference today.

“Too many” were still being expected to go to work, she said.

“Businesses have a responsibility to really look at what is essential and what is not, and should consider closing or hibernating their businesses and accessing support that is available.”

Further guidance will be issued by the Scottish Government to businesses but she urged non-essential businesses and shops — not stocking food or medicines — in all sectors to close.

Four more patients who tested positively for coronavirus have died, bringing the total to 14 in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon says 499 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, an increase of 83 from yesterday.

The figures, even as underestimates, show the scale of the challenges we all face, said the First Minister.

The chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said the country is on the cusp of the rapid acceleration of cases.

The 14 deaths could each represent up to 1,000 people that have become infected, Dr Calderwood said.

She adds there are 23 people in ICUs across Scotland who represent 400 to 500 other people who will have become infected.

The numbers are an underestimate of the actual size of the outbreak in Scotland, reiterated the chief medical officer.

New Community Hubs will also be set up.

From now on if patients with coronavirus symptoms are seeking additional advice they should dial NHS 24 on 111 in and out of hours where clinicians will take their calls.

This means anyone with symptoms can now call the same number any time day or night seven days a week, freeing up GPs to care for all other conditions.

Share this:

Tweet

