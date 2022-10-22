  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Four decades fighting fires recognised

A FIREFIGHTING FAMILY — From the left: Damian Stout (15 years service), Harald (42 years service), and Bonnie (22 years service).

As members of Orkney’s fire service were recently recognised for their dedication and long service to keeping communities safe, one in particular stood out.

For crew commander in Stronsay, Harald Stout, will reach 43 years’ service in January, making him the longest-serving firefighter in the county.

Having first tried to sign up at the age of 17 and then being told he had to defer for a year, he has been a fixture of the island’s fire crew ever since.

Read a full interview with Harald about his career in The Orcadian, available now online and in shops.