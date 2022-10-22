featured news

Four decades fighting fires recognised

October 22, 2022 at 3:35 pm

As members of Orkney’s fire service were recently recognised for their dedication and long service to keeping communities safe, one in particular stood out.

For crew commander in Stronsay, Harald Stout, will reach 43 years’ service in January, making him the longest-serving firefighter in the county.

Having first tried to sign up at the age of 17 and then being told he had to defer for a year, he has been a fixture of the island’s fire crew ever since.

Read a full interview with Harald about his career in The Orcadian, available now online and in shops.

Share this:

Tweet

