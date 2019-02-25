Foundation Apprenticeships

February 25, 2019 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: If you are currently considering which subjects to take in Fifth or Sixth year, have you considered undertaking a Foundation Apprenticeship?

A Foundation Apprenticeship lets you undertake work-based learning while still at school to help you gain valuable workplace experience and knowledge. Depending on the subject, they take one or two years to complete, count as one of your subject choices and give you a qualification which is equivalent to a Higher (SCQF Level 6).

A Foundation Apprenticeship can also help you progress onto full-time employment, a Modern Apprenticeship, HNC or Degree programme.

This year, Orkney College are offering Foundation Apprenticeships in the following subjects:

Business Skills

Social Services Children and Young People

Social Services and Healthcare

Software Development

Want to learn more? Speak to your Guidance Teacher, Careers Adviser or Orkney College UHI. Alternatively, visit apprenticeships.scot for more information and to register your interest.

