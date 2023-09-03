featured news

Former Lord Lieutenant and council convener dies

September 3, 2023 at 8:39 am

Tributes have been paid to former Orkney Lord Lieutenant and Orkney Islands Council convener George Marwick CVO who passed away on Friday, September 1, at the age of 91.

Mr Marwick became a councillor in the first election to Orkney Islands Council, which was held in May, 1974, as part of the wider 1974 Scottish regional elections.

He held the position of council convener from 1974 to 1978.

Mr Marwick became a depute lieutenant in 1976 and vice Lord-Lieutenant in 1995 before becoming Lord-Lieutenant for ten years from 1997 to 2007.

Lord Lieutenant for Orkney, Elaine Grieve said “George’s contribution to the community of Orkney was considerable.

“He served in office as Lord-Lieutenant and as convener of the council, one of only two people to do so in the county.

“He was a much-respected farmer, proud citizen of Orkney and friend to many.

“He will be remembered with great fondness and gratitude for the service he gave to the community he loved.”

Council convener, Graham Bevan said “George, as the council’s first convener played a key role in the early days of Orkney Islands Council and we are grateful for his public service to our community.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

The flag at School Place will be flown at half mast as a mark of respect.

Share this:

Tweet

