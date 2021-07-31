Footballers head north for annual Milne Cup clash

July 31, 2021 at 10:00 am

The cream of Orkney’s footballing crop head north this morning aiming to end a four-decade inter-county hoodoo.

Not since 1981 have Orkney’s footballers savoured the sweet taste of victory on Shetland soil — and today, the county squad travels north for the 103rd Milne Cup fixture desperate to bring this unenviable run to a shuddering halt.

Orkney manager Karl Adamson says his side head into the match in a confident mood, having readdressed the inter-county balance during his tenure, and believes he has a squad of players fully capable of emerging with the Milne Cup.

Listeners in Orkney will be able to tune in live to all the action as the game is broadcast on BBC Radio Shetland and BBC Radio Orkney on Saturday afternoon.

Coverage kicks off at 4pm with Phil Goodlad and Caroline Moyes looking ahead to the big game.

Then at 4.45pm the station will be broadcasting live from Seafield, handing over to presenter Jane Moncrieff and a commentary team of Adam Harcus, Stuart Smith and Danny Peterson ahead of the 5pm kick-off.

Orkney manager Karl Adamson has named his 16 man squad: Findley Cooper (Rovers), Liam Valentine (Thorfinn), Hamish Flett (Rendall), Connan Rendall (Rovers), Ryan McFerran (Stromness), Wayne Kirkness (Thorfinn), Jon Tait (Rovers), DJ Moffat (Thorfinn), Jimmy Craigie (Stromness), Owen Rendall (Hotspurs), Aiden Drever (Rovers), Jack Paterson (Hotspurs), Liam Delday (Thorfinn), Joe Wilson (Hotspurs), David Delday (Thorfinn) and Jamie Flett (Stromness).

