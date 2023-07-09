featured news

Football, triathlon and badminton among the sports in action on day one at Guernsey Games

July 9, 2023 at 7:00 am

Day one of the Island Games in Guernsey gets under way today, with Orkney represented in a multitude of sports.

The county’s footballers have a huge task on their hands in their opening match, facing silver medallists at the 2017 Games and third seeds, Greenland, in a 10.30am kick-off.

The men’s and women’s triathlon starts at 11.50am and 12.10pm, with Marcus Shearer, Joanne Donaldson, Alison Leitch and Claire Rendall flying the Orkney flag.

On the badminton court, there will be a clash of the Northern Isles as Orkney play three games in a punishing schedule, taking on the Faroe Islands, Shetland and the Western Isles in the one day.

In the first Games to contain bowls in 18 years, Orkney’s bowls team play Ynys Mon at 3pm in the open triples.

On the water, Andrew Leslie, Joshua Brown and Kavan Kynoch will all sail, while Neil Lyon will compete in the clay pigeon Olympic Trap event.

In athletics, there are a variety of heats taking place but Max Linklater will compete in the final of the high jump, and Erika Marwick and Aly Kemp will both run the 10,000 metre final.

