Football tournament to raise awareness of mental health

July 5, 2019 at 8:00 am

A football tournament held in memory of a young Orcadian who took her own life will take place this Saturday.

In 2011, Carolyn Firth, aged just 21, lost her battle with mental health.

Saturday will see a memorial football tournament held in her honour, not only remembering Carolyn, but also bringing both men and women together, helping to raise awareness of mental health issues.

From 11am to 4pm at the Pickaquoy Centre, teams from Inverness, Brora and Nairn will join teams from Orkney, including the Orkney Women’s Football Club and a men’s veteran team, in competing for the Carolyn Firth Memorial Cup.

Money is being raised for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) who provide over 60 services in communities across the country to help those affected by mental health problems.

The organisers say they hope to see friendly faces coming along and cheering everyone on the day, and supporting this fantastic cause.

Share this:

Tweet

